Plane goes up in flames on tarmac at JFK airport

Pictures taken of the plane shows the jet with flames spewing from the fuselage. The fire was caught on camera by a passenger on board a different plane on the runway and she tweeted about it.
"Yeah so I’m on the runway about to take off and another plane just landed next to us and it was on f**king fire like literal fire." She wrote.Her tweet and the words of the pilot seem to be the only evidence that there was indeed a fire, otherwise, the plane shows no sign and seems to be in perfect condition. The plane did not take off anymore and had to taxi back for further investigation.
