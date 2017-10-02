 Plane goes up in flames on tarmac at JFK airport | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 February 2017

Plane goes up in flames on tarmac at JFK airport

A very surprising incident occurred last night at the JFK airport tarmac. An Argentina Airlines flight bound for Buenos Aires caught fire as it prepared to take off. The pilot reported the fire incident, but when rescue trucks arrived, they found no evidence of fire.

Pictures taken of the plane shows the jet with flames spewing from the fuselage. The fire was caught on camera by a passenger on board a different plane on the runway and she tweeted about it.
"Yeah so I’m on the runway about to take off and another plane just landed next to us and it was on f**king fire like literal fire." She wrote.
Her tweet and the words of the pilot seem to be the only evidence that there was indeed a fire, otherwise, the plane shows no sign and seems to be in perfect condition. The plane did not take off anymore and had to taxi back for further investigation.
