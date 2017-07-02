Pitch invader runs into football field and scores last minute goal.. and the goal stands!! (video)

On Sunday, Olimpia and Motagua, two of the biggest clubs in Hoduras, played out a very intense and entertaining match and after a goalless first half, Motagua scored two goals, and were leading 2-0.
Towards the 93rd minute, Olimpia (the home team) was attacking Motagua and their player managed to score a goal, at the same time a pitch invader ran into the field with another ball and kicked it into the net.
Shockingly the referee allowed both 'goals' and the match ended Olimpia 2-2 Motagua.
Lol..Corruption is not only in Nigeria....
