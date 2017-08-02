Pirates kidnap 7 Russians, an Ukranian in Nigeria

Seven Russians and a Ukrainian have been kidnapped by suspected Pirates in Nigeria. The Russian Embassy in Nigeria stated this on its twitter handle. According to reports, the kidnap of the foreigners happened near Pennington Oil terminal in the Niger Delta region.
The armed pirates opened fire at the cargo ship, over-powered its security officers attached to it and kidnapped the foreigners.
The Russian Embassy says it has alerted the Nigerian Security authorities to assist in rescuing those that have been kidnapped.
