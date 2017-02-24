 Piers Morgan, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand & many others continue to lash out after Claudio Ranieiri's sack | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 24 February 2017

Piers Morgan, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand & many others continue to lash out after Claudio Ranieiri's sack

Claudio Ranieiri, who won Leicester's first premier league title last season, was shockingly sacked on Thursday night by the club's board of directors.

Despite the club's poor start this season which has seen them battle with the relegation zone, most fans didn't expect Ranieri, FIFA's Best manager of the year, to be sacked because he delivered the club's greatest achievement last season.


Football celebs and indeed the whole sports world have taken to Twitter to lash out at the decision of the club's owners.
Some feel he shouldn't have been sacked because he didn't get the players he wanted, and some of the club's stars last season aren't performing well this season, so the players should have taken the stick.
More tweets below...









Posted by at 2/24/2017 04:30:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts