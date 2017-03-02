Piers Morgan disagrees with Donald Trump on 'extreme vetting' for refugees

Morgan obviously thinks Trump should also consider vetting the purchase of guns. He took to his Twitter account to address the President, saying;
"Mr President @POTUS - how can you want 'extreme vetting' to stop Islamic terrorists but extreme LACK of vetting on crazies buying guns?"
Access to firearms has been an ongoing debate in the United States with the gun control activists and the gun right activist groups constantly in disagreement over laws related to the right to bear firearms.
Piers Morgan has made it clear that he is pro gun control and he took advantage of this opportunity to push the gun control agenda.
