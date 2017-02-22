Photos/Video:Riots erupt in Sweden confirming Trump's comments about the immigrant situation in the country

For four hours, a massive crowd of immigrants in the predominantly Muslim region of Rinkeby burned several cars, vandalized several shops, looted several shops and threw rocks at police What caused the riot on Monday night was that the Swedish police made an arrest on a Muslim drug dealer and presses drug charges on him at about 8 p.m. near the Rinkeby station. For reasons not yet disclosed by the police, word of the arrest prompted hundreds of youths to gather and cause mayhem in the city.
Police spokesman Lars Bystrom confirmed to Sweden's Dagens Nyheter newspaper that an officer fired shots at a rioter but missed. A photographer for the newspaper was attacked and beaten by more than a dozen men and his camera was stolen by them.
Bystrom later said that a police officer was slightly injured and that one person was arrested for throwing rocks, news agencies reported. Some civilians were also assaulted while trying to stop looters, he said.
The problems Sweden faces integrating large numbers of Muslim immigrants is a subject on which Nordstjernan columnist Ulf Nilson has written many times. His warnings of increasing radicalization among Sweden’s Muslims – warnings he started to broadcast a decade ago – now seem eerily prophetic in light of an Associated Press investigation that found Stockholm to be a breeding ground for jihadists among Swedish Somalis.
According to the AP report, which first ran Jan. 24, an al-Qaida-linked group is busy recruiting anti-government fighters among Somali youths living in Rinkeby. A suburb of Stockholm, Rinkeby has earned the nickname of “Little Mogadishu” because of the number of Somalis living there. Rinkeby is also the center of the recruiting efforts of al-Shabab, a group with ties to al-Qaida.
Rinkeby is a known problem area in Stockholm. It was here NRK journalist Anders Magnus was attacked with stones last spring, and here the police never go in the evenings without reinforcements from other patrols according to Dabladet.
Source: Washington Post/AP
