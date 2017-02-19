 Photos/Videos: South Africans attack businesses owned by Nigerians in Pretoria | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 19 February 2017

Photos/Videos: South Africans attack businesses owned by Nigerians in Pretoria

In another act of Xenophobia, some South Africans Saturday attacked and looted some Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West. According to the President of the Nigeria Union in South African, Ikechukwu Anyene, the attacks started at about 4am Saturday morning. Five buildings that housed some Nigerian businesses were razed. He added that one of the buildings was a mechanic garage with 28 cars and many vital documents.

Also a Nigerian clergy man identified as Prophet Sangojimni was physically assaulted. One Nigerian man said his house was razed and he lost all his properties including his passport, that of his wife and son.
According to reports, the South Africans say they are angry with Nigerians for engaging in drug pushing and prostitution. See some of the videos below:



David lous said...

South Africans should know that they have their brothers in Nigeria and should be expecting revenge soon,enough is enough without violence there shall be no peace.

19 February 2017 at 05:40

