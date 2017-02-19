Photos/Videos: South Africans attack businesses owned by Nigerians in Pretoria

In another act of Xenophobia, some South Africans Saturday attacked and looted some Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West. According to the President of the Nigeria Union in South African, Ikechukwu Anyene, the attacks started at about 4am Saturday morning. Five buildings that housed some Nigerian businesses were razed. He added that one of the buildings was a mechanic garage with 28 cars and many vital documents.
This is what remains of the house torched by a community in Pretoria West. They say it's used by Nigerians as a brothel & drug den pic.twitter.com/HiNuxdHjQe— Lindiwe Sithole (@THATlindz) February 18, 2017
Nigerian and South African man arguing after the community beat up his Prophet Samson in #PretoriaWest pic.twitter.com/i7GUgZOOQN— Gabi Mbele (@TheGabi) February 18, 2017
Pastor explains what happened earlier #PretoriaWest pic.twitter.com/ozF9hlaikY— Makhosazane 👑 (@lovenlusenga) February 18, 2017
One of the Nigerian Foreigners explaining what happened when the mob came into their house earlier #PretoriaWest pic.twitter.com/ELqCbCXNt1— Makhosazane 👑 (@lovenlusenga) February 18, 2017
South Africans should know that they have their brothers in Nigeria and should be expecting revenge soon,enough is enough without violence there shall be no peace.
