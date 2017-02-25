Photos/Video:Comedian Jess blasts comedian Corey Holcomb after he calls her a whore and says she's turning her son into a b*tch
Comedian Jess Hilarious, who took photos that looked inappropriate with her son, dragged comedian Corey Holcomb after he shared her photo on twitter and called her a whore and said she's turning her son into a b*tch. She made a video which she posted on IG blasting Holcomb. Another photo and the video after the cut...
