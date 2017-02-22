Photos/Video: Young girls with children rescued during brothel raids, drug busts in South Africa

Police on Tuesday
conducted raids at Kempton Park, South Africa, to get rid of illegal
activities. During the raid on brothels, EMPD rescued some young girls
with children. A15-year-old girl, who spoke to reporters said she was
tricked into coming to Johannesburg then forced into prostitution. Drugs
and syringes were also discovered. More photos after the cut.
Nawao! Their stories are always same. They were tricked and when they found out, were they glued to the illicit job.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
