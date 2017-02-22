 Photos/Video: Young girls with children rescued during brothel raids, drug busts in South Africa | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Photos/Video: Young girls with children rescued during brothel raids, drug busts in South Africa

Police on Tuesday conducted raids at Kempton Park, South Africa, to get rid of illegal activities. During the raid on brothels, EMPD rescued some young girls with children. A15-year-old girl, who spoke to reporters said she was tricked into coming to Johannesburg then forced into prostitution. Drugs and syringes were also discovered. More photos after the cut.










BONARIO NNAGS said...

Nawao! Their stories are always same. They were tricked and when they found out, were they glued to the illicit job.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

22 February 2017 at 10:33

