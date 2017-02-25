 Photos/Video: Rukky Sanda boldly looks on as a huge python slides around her body in SA | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Saturday, 25 February 2017

Photos/Video: Rukky Sanda boldly looks on as a huge python slides around her body in SA

Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda isn't afraid of big snakes. She went on a tour in South Africa on Friday and took to social media minutes ago to share a video of how she boldly let a python move around her body. She also struck a pose with the snake on her neck. Watch the video after the cut...




A post shared by Rukky Sanda (@rukkysanda) on
Posted by at 2/25/2017 11:35:00 am

9 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I no fit fa


...merited happiness

25 February 2017 at 11:42
judith umeh said...

My dear you chop liver no be kpomo...chia I dey here dey fear for you...kudos

25 February 2017 at 11:43
osondu arinze said...

okay

25 February 2017 at 11:49
Anonymous said...

I hate this girl....

Wonderfuldonor.com.... Make 200% of your money

25 February 2017 at 11:54
Anonymous said...

GREAT!! THIS HAPPENS WHEN A SNAKE MEETS A SNAKE.....

25 February 2017 at 11:59
harun said...

Continue.....God dey

25 February 2017 at 12:02
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

what is this???

25 February 2017 at 12:04
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

what is this???

25 February 2017 at 12:04
Miss Dominik said...

Snakes are satanic, this is barbaric

25 February 2017 at 12:08

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts