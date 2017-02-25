Photos/Video: Rukky Sanda boldly looks on as a huge python slides around her body in SA

Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda isn't afraid of big snakes. She went on a tour in South Africa on Friday and took to social media minutes ago to share a video of how she boldly let a python move around her body. She also struck a pose with the snake on her neck. Watch the video after the cut...
9 comments:
I no fit fa
...merited happiness
My dear you chop liver no be kpomo...chia I dey here dey fear for you...kudos
okay
I hate this girl....
GREAT!! THIS HAPPENS WHEN A SNAKE MEETS A SNAKE.....
Continue.....God dey
what is this???
Snakes are satanic, this is barbaric
