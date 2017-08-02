Photos/Video: Nigerian woman gives a Range Rover EVogue to her husband for believing in her

"When you marry a man that completes you , nothing is too much for him
When I started hairbywanneka in 2013, as a new bride and pregnant wife , my husband wanted me to put to bed first before I do anything
But the hustler in me will not let me rest so I started by business by just displaying pictures on BBM, I didn't even know about instagram
After small money came out of the hair , I begged my hubby to plz get me a store in Festac and invest small money in it , I even promised to pay back , he immediately agreed and we got one , he put it in place and gave me some money to buy hairs , after my 1 year in that shop , I didn't leave with money or goods
Before we left Festac , knowing I have failed him the first time, I started begging him again to pls get me a store in Lekki without shame , I even said "ok borrow me the money as begging , he aggreed again and paid for my first shop in Lekki, put some goods in it for me , again everything went down the drain , after 1 year I left the store with nothing to show for it ,
Now for the 3rd time , I was begging for a new shop , this time , hubby didn't even buy the idea , trust woman and Wahala, I fought him kept malice and almost said am not marrying u again to avoid Wahala , I was in sch one day and he called and said "madam we have gotten you the shop" I danced back home I told him the reason y I failed in the first Lekki store is because people in Lekki like fine shops with good interior he then put this one up in a Lekki way for me , even with that nothing 6 months into the new store , I saw another disaster , i felt for the man who had been investing and not getting anything back , at that point , I knew I had to do something
Then I put in my all into my small business and now see how far we have come . While my business was on standstill , I will demand for all the latest phones I'll ask for a change of car without shame
This same man will buy it , I'll even ask for a driver again Willy this Range Rover EVogue is for you my darling,today I can proudly say to you that ur money wasnt wasted.this is from my small business to u I love u baby#mostsupportivehubby#
19 comments:
Dats not her pix pls. The lady's IG handle is mizwanneka.the hairboss
wow wife goals
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Please thats not Wanneka up there. Just a friend posing with the car. Please put her pic up instead.
Very Nice.
#GreekGift
So the Evogue came from just selling hair? Just asking so me too I go start to dey sell hair with multiple stores sef and Instagram accounts..heheh
* Linda's future Hubby*
Hair biz? Really!
Good one, I wish every man and woman is like you and your husband.
God bless you woman. Thanks good husband for being their for her.
U r one lucky woman.
Good one heavenly wife! Pay back time.ibo bitches are wonderfully made BY GOD MORE THAN MY NIGER DELTA BITCHES that love flirt alone without hustling.WILL THIS STOP HIM FROM CHEATING NOPE IT WILL ONLY INCREASE THE CHEATING BECAUSE THE MORE U KEEP BUYING CARS AND PHONES IS THE MORE U KEEP MAKING HIM lazy and weak to hustle WELL THANK YOU THE MAN OF THE HOUSE AND CONGRAT TO HIM THE WOMAN OF THE HOUSE.
Yoruba lazy men can't wait to have this kind bitch as a wife chai sorry to una.
#sad indeed
Wow! If actually this is the true story and the money for this ride came out from your hair biz. Babe your hubby deserves it wella. It takes a man genuinely in love to have such a HUGE faith in you.may God continue to bless your hubby, wishing him surprises like this. (Mrs A.)
You are lucky and blessed dear
OMG dis is touching
Nwanneka onye ashi (liar) keep deceiving those you can deceive.Only this hair biz buy you brand new Venza few months ago,now range rover weldone maa!
