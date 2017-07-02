Photos/Video: Man helps save hit and run accident victim in Lagos
IG User, Ademola Victor, last night, helped to save a hit and run accident victim that was bleeding at Fadeyi bustop in Lagos. Victor who is a UNILAG postgraduate student, said the doctors at LASUTH where the accident victim was taken to, said he would have died if he had not help to stop the man's bleeding. He wrote:
"On my way from Unilag today, I saw the man on the road at Fadeyi Bus stop, I had to quickly step in to help. A vehicle at about 60-80km/hr hit him and he sustained an head injury, had a deep cut on his head, breathing slowly, was unconscious and had lot of blood on the floor. Thank God i stopped his bleeding, brought back his pulse to about 60bpm just in time. Now he's stable, thanks to God. And he's in an ambulance on his way to LASUTH. The doctor said, if I hadn't stopped his bleeding, he couldn't have made it.
Someone at the bus stop sent this video to me of the man few seconds after the accident.
#ThankingGodForLife #accident#lagos #nigeria #hazard #hazards".
God bless u.
If everybody is as caring as this man the Nigeria would have been more than better than this
Claiming a wreckless world won't bring a good heaven says - Lheeman
God bless you
Thump's up bro ....u jus saved a Life. God bless u richly. Nigeria and the world would be a better place if we all love one another and expect no favour in return!!!
God bless your generation
Good one!u did well but Dude u don't have video am na to get praise by men when is god that will pay.KEEP IT UP.
Kind
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
YOU'RE BLESSED
May u find help where u least expect... dee
Oftentimes, passerby willing to offer assistance to accident victims are discouraged from doing so by the attitude of our Police who are known to victimize such kind hearted persons. But I would urge all of us to always do the right thing by rendering help to those who need it.
