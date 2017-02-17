 Photos/Video: Fire destroy filling station, buildings, vehicles worth millions in Onitsha | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

Photos/Video: Fire destroy filling station, buildings, vehicles worth millions in Onitsha

Many escaped death while others were injured on Wednesday night, when fire razed down Mobil Petrol Station, some buildings and vehicles at DMGS Round about, along Upper New Market road, Onitsha, Anambra State. The outbreak was reportedly caused by a tanker loaded with fuel which lost control, rammed into the filling station and exploded.
Those that sustained injuries were said to have been trying to escape from their buildings.  The popular Kano Plaza near the filling station was also destroyed in the inferno.

See the video of the inferno below:
1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh dear!


...merited happiness

17 February 2017 at 06:06

