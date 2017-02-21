Photos/Video: Dreadful! Bodies of 74 Italy-bound African migrants wash ashore in Libya

Bodies of the migrants, who were trying to reach Italy, washed up on a beach in the northwestern coastal city of Zawiya, around 60km to the west of Tripoli.
Initial figure put the dead at 45, however, the Libya Red Crescent, that confirmed the tragic incident says it has recovered 74 bodies from the shore.
Red Crescent spokesman Mohammed al-Mistrati told Associated Press that the bodies were found Monday morning and that he expected more to appear.
Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Migration Agency, said their rubber boat departed from the western city of Sabratha on Saturday with 110 people aboard.
More photos and the video below...
No comments:
Post a Comment