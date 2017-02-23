Photos/Video: Borno state governor Kashim Shettima offers blind graduate employment, scholarship

Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, offered a blind graduate employment and a scholarship to pursue his Masters and
Ph.D. The blind graduate who has a BA in History from Gombe state
Univrsity, says his dream is to become the first blind professor from
Borno state.
Governor Kashim invited him over to his office after
he signified interest to teach in the state school for the blind. Watch
the video showing their interaction at the state government house after
the cut...
3 comments:
OKAY!
KIND
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
KIND
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment