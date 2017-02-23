 Photos/Video: Borno state governor Kashim Shettima offers blind graduate employment, scholarship | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 23 February 2017

Photos/Video: Borno state governor Kashim Shettima offers blind graduate employment, scholarship

Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, offered a blind graduate employment and a scholarship to pursue his Masters and Ph.D. The blind graduate who has a BA in History from Gombe state Univrsity, says his dream is to become the first blind professor from Borno state.

Governor Kashim invited him over to his office after he signified interest to teach in the state school for the blind. Watch the video showing their interaction at the state government house after the cut...

Posted by at 2/23/2017 10:59:00 am

3 comments:

OSINANL said...

OKAY!

23 February 2017 at 11:03
Vivian Reginalds said...

KIND
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 February 2017 at 11:21
Vivian Reginalds said...

KIND
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 February 2017 at 11:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts