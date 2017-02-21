Photos/Video: Angelina Jolie and her kids eat fried scorpions and tarantulas in Cambodia

'I think it's always been a part of the diet, the bugs,' Jolie explained as she and her children munched on tarantulas and scorpions. 'But I think there is a truth to the survival during the war of course. When people were being starved they were able to survive on things like this and they did.'The mom-of-six who is making sure her children also have an appreciation for the local food, went on to explain how you acquire a taste for the native cuisine. 'Crickets, you start with crickets,' she informed the BBC reporter. 'Crickets and a beer and then you kind of move up to tarantulas.' Jolie adopted her and Pitt's eldest child, Maddox, 15, from Cambodia in 2002
"You want to share a spider?" - Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia 🕷https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017
