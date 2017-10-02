 Photos: Youths rush to scoop fuel from fallen tanker in Makurdi, Benue | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 February 2017

Photos: Youths rush to scoop fuel from fallen tanker in Makurdi, Benue

Facebook user, Ben Dzwa who is currently at the scene, advised motorists accessing the George Akume Way, along Makurdi International Market Road from the New Otokp road to be cautious as a fuel tanker lost balance a few minutes ago and fell while negotiating the bend.
Some youths with are rushing to the scene with cans to scoop fuel dripping from the tanker. Only one traffic warden can be seen there and there is probably little he can do to disperse the youths.

More photos below...
 

Posted by at 2/10/2017 10:49:00 am

