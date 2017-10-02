Photos: Youths rush to scoop fuel from fallen tanker in Makurdi, Benue

Facebook user,
Ben Dzwa who is currently at the scene, advised motorists accessing the George Akume Way, along
Makurdi International Market Road from the New Otokp road to be cautious
as a fuel tanker lost balance a few minutes ago and fell while
negotiating the bend.
Some youths with are rushing to the
scene with cans to scoop fuel dripping from the tanker. Only one traffic
warden can be seen there and there is probably little he can do to
disperse the youths.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment