Photos: Young Nigerian man reportedly shot dead by robbers

"When I woke up this morning, I saw several miss calls from our association members, then I knew something was wrong, but in my silent prayer, I said God whatever it is,let it be a minor issue, then another call came and my home boy is gone... In u pascal I found humility undiluted, i called ur number so that I can speak with the armed robbers..it was switched off,cos i wanted to ask them for a favour, but since they switched off ur phone, so is their lives been switched off from this planet... My home boy i wish u can call me now and say oga AJUBA na rumour,ur alive, I wish, my DJ,my brother, my homeboy.. Tears....rest in peace my homeboy"
2 comments:
Chai such a cute dude hmm freeborn wept. HOPE IS NOT A SETUP HIS FRIENDS HUH? THIS IS WHY I WILL KEEP SUPPORTING JUNGLE JUSTICE IT IS ONLY A FOOL WHO NEVER MEET CRIMINALS IS against it.
Rip dude.
#sad indeed
Rip... Hmm
Post a Comment