Photos: Young man found lying unconscious on road in Owerri rescued alive

On regaining consciousness, the man identified as one Nnabugo said he was hungry and had no idea when he fainted.
He is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre. Read his post published on Facebook:
"At exactly 8:30am this Monday morning, while driving along Mcc road, specifically opposite Ukoromi Maga Fueling Station, beside Cocean Fueling Station, a young man within his 20s of age was lying critically unconscious at the centre of the major mcc uratta road, the situation caused serious traffic challenge. On sighting the young man, I thought he was dead or car hit him. Out of curiosity, I reversed my car and parked beside Cocean fueling station to ascertain what was wrong.
Surprisingly, the young man was breathing and I immediately rushed to the Cocean Fueling Station to alert the security officials attached there on the development. Lucky enough, I saw a pharmacy Store boldly written Harold Pharmacy, I walked inside the store and asked of the owner, Dr Onumo Harold, a gentleman I have known for awhile. Thank God he was in the office when I got their. I narrated the story to him. He immediately joined me to the scene and after seeing the young man. He asked his staff to get him hand gloves and additional manpower. He immediately observed the man's pulse and was assisted to lift the man off the road to a safer place to avoid Cars crushing him to death. While lying him on a more secured place, Doctor Onumo Haroldwilson brought lucosade drink from his Store and gave the man identified as Nnabue to drink. He drank it quickly and after awhile, we helped to sit him up and I asked him his name, where he is from, what he does and what's wrong with him.
From the answers he can muster strength to give, his name is Nnabugo Felix from Ovum in Ogbohill Aba. He said he "serve mason" people ( ie; the handy men or labourer to those that build house ). He told us that he was hungry and didn't know how he fell on the road. With the help of a keke operator, Mr Daniel Okereke,we bought food and water for him. He managed to eat.While these were going on, I had earlier put a call across to Hot FM Radio Station People's Assembly anchor man, Alex. While Alex couldn't pick because he was on Live program tagged the PEOPLE'S ASSEMBLY, I sent him text message on the situation and request he announce it for immediate rescue for the young man . On same note, I put a call across to Imo State Commissioner for Health and Social Development, Bar Mrs Ngozi Njoku, informing her of the emergency situation and the need for her ministry to quickly come and evacuate the young man for proper attention and medical care. She promised to dispatch a team immediately.
I cancelled where I was going to and waited there with Mr Okereke. Again I put a call to Alex of HoT FM, this time He picked the call and asked me certain questions which I briefed him. He keep announcing it HOT FM Radio, Owerri. Few minutes law Police Van arrived and met me. while I was briefing them, a medical ambulance from the ministry of Health blowing siren arrived and the young man was put into stretcher and evacuated.
I then sent a text message to the Hon Commissioner for Health Imo State which she acknowledged, informing me that the young man have been taken to Federal Medical Centre Owerri for necessary medical attention.
See the exchanged text messages:
IfeanyiCy send sms to Imo Commissioner For Health:
"Thanks, Hon commissioner for quick response. The medical dispatch arrived and had taken custody of the young man lying critical on the road. I pray he gets adequate medical examinations. IfeanyiCy Njoku"Bar Mrs Ngozi Njoku send sms:
"Thanks IfeanyiCy for being your brothers, keeper. They have revived him and they will take him to FMC where arrangement has been made already. Thanks."I therefore, thank Dr Harold Onumo, the HOT FM People's Assembly Anchor man, Alex, Mr Okereke, Police Team and finally the Hon Commissioner for Health Imo State. I was deeply afraid then, God forbid If car climbed the young man and he died or he fell on a moving vehicle and got crushed, the person or persons could have been cooling in the police station by now. We thank God nobody was a victim.
And please don't quarrel or argue unnecessarily these days, people are hungry and merely walking corpse.
More photos below...
10 comments:
Na wa o!
WHAT COULD HAV BEING D COS? BEST PH ENTERTAINMENT BLOG BILLONIAREPUBLIC.COM
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
God have mercy.
Chai power of hunger!THIS IS WHAT TERRORIST BUHARI AND ALHAJI ROCHAS CAUSE AND A BAGGER WILL CARRY HE STAND WITH TERRORIST BUHARI PLACARD MAY THUNDER FIRE UNA.
just look at ew freeborn wept.
#sad indeed
All thanks to Buhari and APC
Hunger in the Land... God help us pls
quite sad
Post a Comment