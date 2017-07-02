 Photos: Young couple burnt to death in ghastly motor accident in Delta State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Photos: Young couple burnt to death in ghastly motor accident in Delta State

A Nigerian couple identified as Mr and Mrs Henry Eloke Nwogo were burnt to death in a fatal motor accident which occurred yesterday in Ossissa, Ndokwa East, Delta State. May their souls rest in peace, amen.




Source: Ossai Ovie Success
Posted by at 2/07/2017 11:17:00 am

6 comments:

BONARIO NNAGS said...

OMG! May their souls rest in peace.


7 February 2017 at 11:21
Alloy Chikezie said...

How sad.
May their souls rest in peace.

7 February 2017 at 11:29
OSINANL said...

CHAI...
RIP TO THEM...

7 February 2017 at 11:30
Kola Salas said...

May God strengthen their relatives to bear the loss...what a sad news

7 February 2017 at 11:33
Kate said...

Terrible, May they Rest In Peace

7 February 2017 at 11:44
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ehhh too bad.. Rip to them..

7 February 2017 at 12:12

