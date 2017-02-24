Photos: Young boy rescued from kidnappers thanks Delta State Commissioner of Police and his men

A young boy, who was rescued by police after he was kidnapped in Okpanam, Delta State, came to the headquarters in Asaba Thursday, February 23, with his family to thank the Delta state Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim and his men for their effort at rescuing him.
The boy was kidnapped a few months ago while playing in his family compound at Okpanam, by a gang, including the women pictured. The kidnappers sold him to a family in Port Harcourt, who used him as a farm hand. The little boy revealed that there are other 9 children who were also abducted.
The Commissioner of Police also paraded other criminals arrested for various crimes including armed robbery, fraud, and kidnapping.
Photo credit: Lauretta Onochie
