Photos: Yabatech student crushed to death by a trailer that suffered brake failure in Lagos

A bereaved member of the deceased said Bukola who is the first child in a family of six, was taking her younger brother to school in the morning at about 7am. They boarded a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep. As the Tricycle driver was waiting for his last passenger, they noticed that an oncoming trailer had suffered brake failure and was heading towards them. Bisola pushed her brother out and as she attempted to jump out of the tricycle, the trailer rammed into the tricycle, crushing her to death.
Bukola's remains have been deposited in the morgue while the driver of the trailer have been arrested.
7 comments:
Too bad,very sad!rip baby.
omg!so sad, may her soul rip.
RIP
Just like that?....this is heart-breaking.
How come this happen and I didn't hear about this in school. Yabatech
God help us.
