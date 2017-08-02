 Photos: Yabatech student crushed to death by a trailer that suffered brake failure in Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Photos: Yabatech student crushed to death by a trailer that suffered brake failure in Lagos

20-year-old student of the Yaba College of Technology, Bukola Fisayo Ajayi, was crushed to death yesterday by a trailer whose driver suffered brake failure at Ekoro junction in Abule Egba area of Lagos State.


A bereaved member of the deceased said Bukola who is the first child in a family of six, was taking her younger brother to school in the morning at about 7am. They boarded a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep. As the Tricycle driver was waiting for his last passenger, they noticed that an oncoming trailer had suffered brake failure and was heading towards them. Bisola pushed her brother out and as she attempted to jump out of the tricycle, the trailer rammed into the tricycle, crushing her to death.


Bukola's remains have been deposited in the morgue while the driver of the trailer have been arrested. 
7 comments:

daniel ubong said...

Too bad,very sad!rip baby.

8 February 2017 at 14:33
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

omg!so sad, may her soul rip.

8 February 2017 at 14:34
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

OSINANL said...

RIP

8 February 2017 at 14:50
Ohiren's Zone said...

Just like that?....this is heart-breaking.

8 February 2017 at 14:57
Anonymous said...

Linda pls have sent you countless massages on ig pls read it. Am patience.

8 February 2017 at 15:25
Anonymous said...

How come this happen and I didn't hear about this in school. Yabatech
God help us.

8 February 2017 at 15:28

