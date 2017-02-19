Photos: Woman who drowned after car plunged into Lagos Lagoon was pregnant- NEMA

According to NEMA South West, the woman identified as one
Chinagorom Adibe Fustine , who drowned after a skidded off the the road
and plunged into Mekwe river, Bonny Camp,
Lagos, was pregnant.
The silver colour Kia Rio car with
registration number Lagos MUS 38 BL plunged into the river with the
driver, who identified himself as Felix Aniele swimming out of the river
bank. The dead body has been deposited at the Mainland Hospital
Mortuary. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency conducted the recovery
operations in conjunction with NEMA, FRSC, Nigerian Police Force,
LAWSA, and LASAMBUS.
