 Photos: Woman tortures little niece with very hot stone in Kogi State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Photos: Woman tortures little niece with very hot stone in Kogi State

A woman tortured her little niece for allegedly sneaking out to attend school. According to Kerry Haruna, who published the photos on Facebook, the woman put a stone in fire and placed it on the child's legs, leaving her with severe burns. Read the post below:



"Look at this woman, take a good look at her face, zoom the picture properly and digest her face. Have you done that? Good. That is the face of pure evil, Crude and Unrefined wickedness.
This is Mrs Rebecca Omacho. She is the Executive Secretary, Kogi State Scholarship Board. Living with Mrs Rebecca is her little niece favor whom she stopped from going to school. Favor had to sneak out to attend school, and when she got back, The evil Rebecca acted out her crude wickedness.
She put a stone on the fire, and allowed to get hot very, she removed it with a napkin and placed it on little Favor's leg, resulting in severe burns to her leg.
 Surprisingly, this wicked woman was begging that photos of her shouldn't be made public as it will affect her career, she only has one year to retire from the civil service. Of course, her plea was rejected by the authorities of the ministry of women affairs and Social Development. 
The case has since been reported to the police for further investigation...
This is pure evil, how can a woman ever nurture such idea towards any human being, let alone a child. Nawa o
Posted by at 2/07/2017 09:32:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts