Photos: Woman injured after she was dragged by a waste disposal truck in Abuja.

A woman was injured on Thursday, February 16th, after she was dragged by a waste disposal truck at Area 3 Junction, Abuja. Her life was saved because the truck fell into a drainage. A Facebook user Chinenye Eberechi posted the photos. Below is her report on the incident:
"Just like a movie I was crossing the Area 3 junction when I saw a waste Van dragging this woman and her bag of Potato she was carrying, people where shouting their voice out until the van fell into a drainage. Miraculously she only sustained an injury. I thank God for saving her, am still in shock."
