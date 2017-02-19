Photos: Woman identified as Chinagorom Adibe drowns after car plunges into Lagos Lagoon

Preliminary investigation conducted by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's ERT at the scene of the incident revealed that a silver colour Kia Rio car with registration number Lagos MUS 38 BL with two occupants plunged into the Lagoon, with the driver, who identified himself as Felix Aniele swimming out to the river bank, while the other occupant a female, Chinagorom Adibe Fustine was trapped and drowned with the car in the Lagoon.
Emergency Responders assisted by the local divers were able to recover the car from the Lagoon and consequently the dead body from the recovered car.
The recovery operations was enhanced with the use of LASEMA heavy duty equipment, the recovered car has since been towed to Bar Beach Police Station, while the dead body has been deposited at the Mainland Hospital Mortuary.
The General Manager LASEMA Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu said that full scale investigation surrounding the incident would be conducted by appropriate authorities, while he advised motorists to observe utmost safety while plying the road.
Agencies on ground includes LASEMA ERT, LASAMBUS, LASWA, Nigerian Police Force, NSCDC, FRSC and NEMA.
No comments:
Post a Comment