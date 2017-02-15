Photos: Woman gives birth to triplets at Health Care Centre in Obudu, Cross Rivers State

Mr and Mrs Clement Agba from Utukwang South, Obudu Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State welcomed triplets Monday, February 13th. The babies were delivered safely at the Primary Health Centre in Okworogung, Utukwang South. The Director-General, Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu, who visited the new mother and her children assured them of government support.
"I want to assure Cross Riverians that all necessary steps have been taken by the State to ensure that the babies and the mother will be well cared for in our health facility. The conditions at this health center may not be optimal, but it has been listed as on of the health centers to benefit from the next phase of renovation under the one PHC per ward policy" said the DG.
She gave thanks to Almighty God for granting the mother safe delivery. Dr Edu went further to encourage mothers to always make use of health centers during pregnancy (antenatal care) and delivery to avoid death of mothers or babies arising from complications during child birth as the Governor, His Excellency, Prof Ben Ayade and his wife Dr Linda Ayade are poised to ending maternal and New Born mortality in the state.
The mother of the triplets, Mrs Rosemary Agba expressed gratitude to Cross Rivers State Government for sitting a PHC within her community which she could easily access. She said she was advised to go to a private hospital but she didn't have money, which was why she went to PHC where child birth is free.
