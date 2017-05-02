Photos: Woman exposes man who was caressing her thighs inside a commercial vehicle while pretending to be asleep

A Kenyan woman has exposed a man who was caressing her thighs in a commercial vehicle while pretending he was sleeping.
The woman, who goes by Mishy Shawn Nimo on Facebook said, she wanted to wait until she disembarked from the vehicle but instead she decided to wake him up and pushed his hands away.
The woman, who goes by Mishy Shawn Nimo on Facebook said, she wanted to wait until she disembarked from the vehicle but instead she decided to wake him up and pushed his hands away.
No comments:
Post a Comment