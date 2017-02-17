Photos: Woman born without a vagina has genital organ created using her own intestine

Zhang went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a condition known as Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH), a congenital abnormality characterised by women who have no vagina, womb and cervix. MRKH is found in one in every 5,000 women or so in the world. A B-scan ultra-sonography revealed that Zhang has no vagina or uterus, but she has functioning ovaries.
She told the doctors that she had not been able to date any man because of her condition and also had to turn down many admirers who had asked her out.
In a very rare medical procedure, surgeons from the North-West China's Shaanxi Province on February 15th, took a section of Zhang's small intestine and used it to create a vagina for her.
The operation was assisted by a da Vinci robot, a technology used to carry out minimal invasive surgery. Doctors said the man-made vagina should have no difference to a normal vagina in terms of its appearance and functionality.
One of the doctors was quoted saying: 'If Zhang wishes to have babies, we will need to carry out a uterus transplant surgery.' Doctor Guo Shuzhong who is a renowned plastic surgeon and medical professor in China, led the medical team that carried out the surgery. Shuzhong conducted the first face transplant operation in China in 2006 and successfully built an artificial ear for a man in 2006 using his patient's cartilage.
Source: UK Daily Mail
