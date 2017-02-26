Photos: What happened when Toke stormed London on the 'On Becoming' tour

Author Toke Makinwa kicked off her 'On Becoming' European tour with a fan meet & greet for her UK fans Friday night at Revolution in London. The sold-out event doubled as a book-reading over cocktails and canapés. Toke said to the packed crowd:
“Although I never planned to write a book, sharing the 'On Becoming' project has brought me so much fulfillment. It has created a platform for me to connect and empower people with different experiences around the world”.
The event rounded up with a book signing session where guests got a chance to get a selfie with the media personality.
