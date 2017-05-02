Photos: Warri billionaire Ayiri Emami welcomes James Ibori home

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Welcome back home
GOOD TO SEEAUNTY LINDA 👩PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Well home my man freeborn is coming back to greet u.AYIRI IS IBORI BOY AYIRI IS NOTING WITHOUT IBORI SO GIVE HONOUR TO WHOm HONOUR IS GIVING. For the bastard speaking against ibori is thiefnubu better than ibori huh? So if it pain u go an die.#sad indeed
Ayiri ori ee tiyi for welcoming a notorious thief
Oh I weep for this nation. Evil and criminals are celebrated.SignedLibBadBoy
Post a Comment
5 comments:
Welcome back home
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Well home my man freeborn is coming back to greet u.AYIRI IS IBORI BOY AYIRI IS NOTING WITHOUT IBORI SO GIVE HONOUR TO WHOm HONOUR IS GIVING. For the bastard speaking against ibori is thiefnubu better than ibori huh? So if it pain u go an die.
#sad indeed
Ayiri ori ee tiyi for welcoming a notorious thief
Oh I weep for this nation. Evil and criminals are celebrated.
Signed
LibBadBoy
Post a Comment