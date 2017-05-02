LIS

Sunday, 5 February 2017

Photos: Warri billionaire Ayiri Emami welcomes James Ibori home

Warri billionaire, Chief Ayiri Emami welcomed James Onanefe Ibori yesterday after being deported to Nigeria on completion of his jail term in the UK.

The former Delta State Governor arrived his country home Oghara, in Ethiope West LGA of the state to a rousing welcome from hundreds of well wishers, family members and political associates


2/05/2017 11:33:00 am

5 comments:

Andrew Elkanah said...

Welcome back home

5 February 2017 at 11:37
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👩







PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

5 February 2017 at 11:39
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Well home my man freeborn is coming back to greet u.AYIRI IS IBORI BOY AYIRI IS NOTING WITHOUT IBORI SO GIVE HONOUR TO WHOm HONOUR IS GIVING. For the bastard speaking against ibori is thiefnubu better than ibori huh? So if it pain u go an die.

















#sad indeed

5 February 2017 at 11:43
Anonymous said...

Ayiri ori ee tiyi for welcoming a notorious thief

5 February 2017 at 11:50
Ndubisi Tochukwu said...

Oh I weep for this nation. Evil and criminals are celebrated.
Signed
LibBadBoy

5 February 2017 at 11:56

