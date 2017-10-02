Photos: Two PDP lawmakers decamp to APC in Jigawa State

Two PDP members from Gwiwa and Fagam Constituencies in Jigawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman Gwiwa and Shuaibu Inuwa, on Thursday, decamped to the All Progressive Congress, APC. Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar witnessed formal decamping of the two PDP members on the invitation of the Speaker of the House. PDP had five members in the thirty member State Legislative House, however, this development has reduced the number to three.
Those still in the PDP are members from Buji, Kiyawa and Miga Constituencies in the State Assembly.
Speaking to journalists, the lawmakers denied allegations that they were given money to leave PDP.
"Nobody gave us koko to join APC, I left because my former party lacked one leadership. Even the PDP's national headquarters had been under lock and key for the past one year," Shuaibu Inuwa said.
"I also moved to APC because of prudent management of the state's resources by the present administration under Governor Badaru." he added.
Mr Gwiwa on his part said:
"Looking at my age and experience, you will believe that there is nothing monetary in my defection to APC"
