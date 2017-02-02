Photos: Two dead, mother and baby seriously injured in mysterious house fire in Uruan, Akwa Ibom

Two people were confirmed dead while a nursing mother and her baby were seriously injured during a fire incident which razed a building on Sunday in Ekpene Ukim, Uruan Local Government Area. The fire which reportedly started at about 1:am on that faithful day and lasted for some hour, destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.
"We woke up at about 1:am when we heard a voice shouting fireooo, fireooo, fireooo..., and immediately, we notice the flame of fire in the compound. So, when we get there, the fire had already taken over the entire building. Effort to quench prove abortive as the fire has already surrounded the building." an eyewitness said.
The two victims who lost their lives during incident were tenants in the compound and were all from Ikot Akpanike in Nsit Atai Local Government Area. Further reports also revealed that the nursing mother and the baby who narrowly escaped dead were the wife and child of one of the deceased. A source said that the owner of the house whom he identified as Enoch Umoh died about two weeks before incident took place.
Source: Akata Akwa Ibom
No comments:
Post a Comment