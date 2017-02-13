Photos: Truck loaded with firewood and 100 passengers involved in fatal accident along Zaria-Kano Road

23 person were confirmed dead in a fatal road accident involving a truck loaded with fire wood and about 100 passengers along Zaria-Kano road on Friday, February 10th. 58 patients are currently receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABU) Zaria, with 23 in intensive care unit. The other 23 were brought in dead.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday promptly responded to an appeal by ABU teaching hospital Zaria to come to its aid with drugs and other medical needs and consumables to compliment it attend to the overwhelming accident.
NEMA North West Zonal Coordinator, Musa Ilallah presented the drugs worth millions of naira to the chairman of the hospital's medical advisory council, professor Adamu Ahmed on behalf of its chief medical director.
He also visited some of the most critically injured in the intensive care unit of the hospital where the victims are receiving treatment and expressed satisfaction over the way they were been taken care of by the hospital authorities.
No comments:
Post a Comment