Photos: Three armed robbers killed during gun duel with police in Calabar

Operatives of the Cross River State Police Command today, shot dead three armed robbers in a gun duel along Mayne Avenue, Calabar, Cross River State. Below is the report by Paul Ifere:
"According to inside information, one of the robbers was one that I reported last two weeks that he was arrested by police and was bailed and released by Police after captured with a gun and live bullets.
The information has it that he has also spent sometimes with SARS.
It is quite unfortunate that the police are sending arm robbers back into the society to go and commit more crimes.
However, luck ran out of them today when three of his gangsters were shot dead during gun battle with Police at Mayne Avenue Calabar. The young man resting his head on the gutter is the same guy I displayed here two weeks ago.
The Police officers in Calabar should not give us the go ahead to demonstrate against them please. If you arrest a criminal with a gun, please make sure that person is prosecuted.
