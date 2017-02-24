Photos: There are more than 5 pastors in the cabinet- SGF Babachir Lawal say as he preaches at the Imo state govt house chapel

Babachir is in Imo State to be honored as a Fellow of the Imo State Polytechnic alongside Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, Sen Benjamin Uwajumogu Sir Emekà Offor, and many other distinguished Nigerians from all works of life.
In his sermon titled "How Did We Get To Where We Are", Babachir lamented the state of the country with disunity, back biting, lack of appreciation amongst the people. He said the clergy is not left out as some now condemn others to death instead of preaching love. In his words, "true men of God much preach love and stop fanning the embers of hatred"
He said there are more than 5 practising pastors in the Buhari led government including the Vice President, SGF, Minister of Trade and Investment, Minister of Niger Delta etc. He said he never aspired to be anything not even SGF.
Governor Rochas Okorocha and his wife, Sir Emeka Offor and his wife, Sir George Eche among other government functions were at the service.
