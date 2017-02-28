 Photos: That time a car costs N3,984 in Nigeria... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Photos: That time a car costs N3,984 in Nigeria...

The date reads 8-4-1982. Wow! Good old days... See a photo of the beatle after the cut.

Photo credit: Shunster @kpeete
Posted by at 2/28/2017 04:34:00 pm

5 comments:

debzylo said...

That time, you fit leave your fridge outside sef(as seen in the picture) and go to bed. Try it today and try yasef.............

28 February 2017 at 16:48
Tpy said...

Three thousand Nine hundred and eight naira and forty kobo Linda. Try wearing your glasses you might see better. Plus its even written in numerals at the bottom. Thank me later

28 February 2017 at 16:56
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Wen life was not so hard


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 17:07
Adetutu Ayobami said...

Paid to the last Kobo ******40 kobo......Gone r d days

28 February 2017 at 17:41
Adetutu Ayobami said...

Paid to d last Kobo....40kobo

28 February 2017 at 17:42

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts