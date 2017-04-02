Photos: Sports minister, Solomon Dalung's late wife, Briskila, buried in Plateau

The first wife of the Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, Briskila, who died on Sunday January 29th, has been laid to rest in his compound at Sabongida, Langtang South LGA of Plateau state. May her soul rest in peace. Amen. See more photos after the cut...
Seen... Rip to her
May her soul rest in peace
...merited happiness
May Her soul Rest In Peace. I don't want to even imagine losita life partner.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
May her soul rest in peace
May her soul rest in peace
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
.
Rest on
Amen
