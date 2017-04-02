LIS

Saturday, 4 February 2017

Photos: Sports minister, Solomon Dalung's late wife, Briskila, buried in Plateau

The first wife of the Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, Briskila, who died on Sunday January 29th, has been laid to rest in his compound at Sabongida, Langtang South LGA of Plateau state. May her soul rest in peace. Amen. See more photos after the cut...



7 comments:

Odibe Blessing said...

Seen... Rip to her

4 February 2017 at 15:14
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

May her soul rest in peace


...merited happiness

4 February 2017 at 15:16
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

May Her soul Rest In Peace. I don't want to even imagine losita life partner.



4 February 2017 at 15:22
Ade Olasengbe said...

May her soul rest in peace

4 February 2017 at 15:23
BONARIO NNAGS said...

May her soul rest in peace


.

4 February 2017 at 15:42
Rukky Abdullahi said...

Rest on

4 February 2017 at 15:46
Edem victor said...

Amen

4 February 2017 at 15:50

