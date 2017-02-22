Photos: "South Africa has the highest crime rates in the world, yet feed prisoners KFC"

A South African Facebook page posted the photos earlier today. Below is report attached to the post:
"South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world, yet we feed our criminals KFC. This is Gauteng MEC Nkosi-Malobane handing over KFC to inmates during a Moroka Swallows Vs Sundowns soccer game at Leeuwkop Correctional Services.
We are confused as to why taxpayers should fork out money for KFC when children don't have school books & people are homeless. Is this good? Will it help rehabilitate them? Why do criminals deserve this? Please help us understand. GP, JOHANNESBURG, SANDTON, LEEUWKOP PRISON
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment