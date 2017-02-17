Photos: Six suicide bombers killed in Borno last night...

Troops in Borno state yesterday night killed six suicide bombers that
tried attacking Mafa community in Borno state. The suicide bombers had
tried attacking the newly constructed Customs House where some IDPs are
being camped. They were however resisted by the troops stationed in the
area. See more photos from the scene after the cut...
Photo credit: Sahara Reporters
3 comments:
тнanĸgod dey were ĸιlled....plѕ ғιnd nd ĸιll deм all
OKAY
