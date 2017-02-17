 Photos: Six suicide bombers killed in Borno last night... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

Photos: Six suicide bombers killed in Borno last night...

Troops in Borno state yesterday night killed six suicide bombers that tried attacking Mafa community in Borno state. The suicide bombers had tried attacking the newly constructed Customs House where some IDPs are being camped. They were however resisted by the troops stationed in the area. See more photos from the scene after the cut...



Photo credit: Sahara Reporters
17 February 2017 at 11:53
La Bush De Bushman said...

тнanĸgod dey were ĸιlled....plѕ ғιnd nd ĸιll deм all

17 February 2017 at 11:55
OSINANL said...

OKAY

17 February 2017 at 12:27

