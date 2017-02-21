Photos: Severely malnourished baby rescued in Calabar is better and stronger; gets scholarship

The one year and six months old child, whose 16-year-old mother, Esther Etim Effiom, dropped out of primary school after falling pregnant, was totally wasted, severely malnourished and waiting to die when she was picked her up. See previous post here
The child, Christiana Etim was hospitalized and going through series of Lab investigations including chest xray, having medications and following some nutrition regiment build up. Thanks to all that, the baby is alive, strong and getting better.
Meanwhile, a prominent Calabar entrepreneur, Mr Richard Akinaka has asked for the relocation of the child to a private hospital for proper medical attention and promised to take care of the malnourished baby's medical expenses.
He also promised to grant scholarship to the mother to further her education to any level she wishes to attain. While assuring them that he will give 30,000 naira every month from his children's savings as up keep for mother and child.
He thanked the DG SPHCDA and State Government for their care, support and prompt response to the needs of the dying child and mother while calling on members of society to always reach out to such numerous cases in the society.
Responding in tears for the kind gesture, the teenage mother said she could not believe her baby could live again.
"For all of you that have done something to help us, God will bless you and return back to you many times. I really thank You Sir (Mr Richard Akinaka) and the DG Dr. Betta Edu. Now I can go back to school when I leave the hospital"
More photos below...
2 comments:
Kind God
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
THANK GOD
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment