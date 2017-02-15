Photos: President Buhari receives Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, others in London

President Buhari received
the
leadership of the National assembly led by Senate President Bukola
Saraki, Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara in London
on Wednesday
evening.
Others on the delegation are Deputy House Speaker, Yusuf Lasun and Senate majority leader, Ahmed Lawan. See more photos after the cut...
4 comments:
seen
He is really alive... a lot of people are actually disappointed.
Some bastard will still doubt this pictures now.wailers up to you.omooba
Hope death wishers wouldn't get high blood pressure seeing this......... .........
