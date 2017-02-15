 Photos: President Buhari receives Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, others in London | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Photos: President Buhari receives Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, others in London

President Buhari received the leadership of the National assembly led by Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara in London on Wednesday evening.

Others on the delegation are Deputy House Speaker, Yusuf Lasun and Senate majority leader, Ahmed Lawan. See more photos after the cut...




livingstone chibuike said...

seen

15 February 2017 at 22:10
Obodoinfo said...

He is really alive... a lot of people are actually disappointed.

15 February 2017 at 22:10
Anonymous said...

Some bastard will still doubt this pictures now.wailers up to you.omooba

15 February 2017 at 22:12
Abu Usman said...

Hope death wishers wouldn't get high blood pressure seeing this......... .........

15 February 2017 at 22:15

