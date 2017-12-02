Photos: Segun Arinze, KSB, Dayo Adeneye other Celebrity Special Marshals visit Ogun State

FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals visited the Government House Abeokuta, Ogun State, Saturday, as part of activities marking it's National Patrol and Enlightenment Programme. The delegation was led by its General Coordinator Chris Kehinde Nwandu and Lagos Unit Coordinator Segun Arinze and they were received by Ogun State Deputy Governor at the Government House.
The Celebrity Marshals in attendance were Dayo Adeneye, Segun Arinze, KSB, Okey Bakassi, Bola Salako, Emma Oguguah, Emeka Rollas, Fidelis Duker, Azu Arinze, Charles Nwagbara,CKN, Jide Alabi and others.
No comments:
Post a Comment