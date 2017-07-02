She refunded the money despite the fact that she was still being owed eight months salary. According to the Director General (Media and Publicity) at the Kogi state governor's office, Kingsley Olorunfem Fanwo, who shared her photos online, Ejura withdrew what is legitimately hers and wrote to the screening committee to report the overpayment. Quite commendable!
Tuesday, 7 February 2017
Photos: Secondary school teacher in Kogi state overpaid N130k returns money to state government despite 8 months unpaid salaries
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/07/2017 11:36:00 am
7 comments:
Now that's foolishness. My opinion.
She has the fear of God in her. God bless you woman.
Wow! She deserves commendation, some would have taken the money and then blame Buhari and recession when caught.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
This is super story!!!!
SEE WHY THAT START OF YOURS IS INCONSEQUENTIAL(UNIMPORTANT)
🚶 🚶 🚶 🚶
MUMU TEACHER
good for her.
