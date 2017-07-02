 Photos: Secondary school teacher in Kogi state overpaid N130k returns money to state government despite 8 months unpaid salaries | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Photos: Secondary school teacher in Kogi state overpaid N130k returns money to state government despite 8 months unpaid salaries

A secondary school teacher in Kogi state, Mrs Abu Queen Ejura, refunded N130,000 to the state government after she was overpaid her salary. Ejura was overpaid four months salary arrears.

She refunded the money despite the fact that she was still being owed eight months salary. According to the Director General (Media and Publicity) at the Kogi state governor's office, Kingsley Olorunfem Fanwo, who shared her photos online, Ejura withdrew what is legitimately hers and wrote to the screening committee to report the overpayment. Quite commendable!
Alloy Chikezie said...

Now that's foolishness. My opinion.

7 February 2017 at 11:38
Kate said...

She has the fear of God in her. God bless you woman.

7 February 2017 at 11:39
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Wow! She deserves commendation, some would have taken the money and then blame Buhari and recession when caught.



7 February 2017 at 11:49
Gideon Okorie said...

This is super story!!!!

7 February 2017 at 11:49
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

🚶 🚶 🚶 🚶

7 February 2017 at 12:07
OSINANL said...

MUMU TEACHER

7 February 2017 at 12:23
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

good for her.

7 February 2017 at 12:26

