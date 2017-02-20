Photos: Scores injured as building collapses in Zimbabwe

There were unconfirmed reports that one of the injured later succumbed to the injuries at a local hospital. The incident happened at about 4pm. Pedestrians who were passing by the building were injured while customers inside were not injured but were only left scurrying for cover. Two cars that were parked adjacent to the building were extensively damaged.
However, it is suspected that the building gave in due to heavy rains experienced in the city in recent days.
"Our Famona Fire Brigade received a call at around 4pm from our call centre advising of a collapse of a building. As we arrived we found that four people were injured. Some sustained fractures while some had head injuries after the free standing parapet collapsed. As of now we are not sure whether it’s the age of the building or something else,” he said.
“We advise that since the investigations are at a preliminary stage, the Nando’s store has been closed until the investigations are completed . . . The company has taken immediate steps to assist the injured and is grateful to the swift and dedicated response received from the medical, fire and police services in Bulawayo.”
“This is an old herigate building and some of its features cannot be changed. I guess it is from such features that cracks started ,” said a source.
