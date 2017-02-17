Photos: Pure-water seller who delivered triplets via CS in Abuja gets help from Mrs Toyin Saraki

Wife of the Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki Wednesday, came to the aid of a woman who delivered triplets through Caesarean section surgery at the Maitama General Hospital, Abuja. Before Mrs Olivia Plangnaan Sunday went in for the surgery, Mrs Saraki, the Founder and President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, upon receiving a distress call, had paid an urgent visit to the then expectant mother, who had been a student of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa’s MamaCare Antenatal and Postnatal Education Classes Program, which caters for expectant mothers from the antenatal stage through to the postnatal stage.
The wife of the Senate President who obviously was filled with joy after the surgery later took to her Instagram page to welcome the new set of triplets; two girls and a boy.
It was later learnt that Mrs Saraki's early morning visit to the expectant mother was made en route to Abuja airport, when she had received a distress call that the expectant mother needed surgical delivery, which was unaffordable to Mrs Olivia Plangnaan Sunday, a pure-water seller and her husband, which would have resulted in a life-threatening delay.
Mrs Saraki, herself twice a mother of twins, made an on-the-spot donation to cover the hospital costs for the mother's surgery and special care of the newborns.
Wellbeing Foundation Africa Mamacare Midwife Trainer Rita Momoh and MamaCare Lactation Counselors, again, visited the mother of the triplets to support the upkeep and postnatal wellbeing of the mother and newborn triplets.
They were received by the Matron of the ward, Mrs Vera Chinyere Nwuzor.
