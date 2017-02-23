Photos: Protesters vandalize MTN's Abuja office over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Some angry Nigerians today staged a protest at the MTN Headoffice in Abuja. The protesters told newsmen that they decided to stage the protest following the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa in which some Nigerians were physically attacked while their businesses were raised by the South Africans. They were chanting anti-xenophobic attacks song during their demonstration.
The protesters broke into the telecommunications office, carted away with phones and money and also destroyed some valuable properties. The police were immediately called in to disperse the protesters.
The protesters invaded the premises few hours after Acting president Yemi Osinbajo paid the company a visit
