Photos: Policeman killed in gun battle between Nigerian Police and AK-47-wielding Fulani herdsmen in Delta State

However, Delta State Police Commissioner, Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident told Vanguard that there was no injury, but the Area Commander, who led the team and one other person were 'exhausted'It was gathered that the police team, including men of the Dragon, Quik Response Squad and Ughelli Area Command patrol team, had stormed Orhrbo community and surroundings in Ughelli North Local Government Area following reports of rape and attacks on villagers by Fulani herdsmen taking shelter in the bush. The herdsmen were said to have opened fire on sighting the police.
Although the police denied report of death or injury, Ehimekluemhen Ehizoje Joseph said he lost his elder brother, Johnson Ehiakhamen in the attack. His post below:
"Gotten home now I met a bad news that someone close to me lost his life in a gun battle in warri between the Nigeria police and the Fulani herdsmen and on their escaped they fell into river,,,,Nigeria my country wakeup and never give chance to Fulani herdsmen to take over our land..Bad country with bad rulers...R.I.P big"
