Photos: Police arrest notorious armed robber/kidnapper "Cobra No Dey Sleep", others in Abia State

Abia State Police Commissioner of Police, CP. 'Leye Oyebade paraded suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, fraudsters, and other crime suspects at the state police headquarters, Umuahia on Thursday, February 23.In another development, a 56-year-old Ebu Onwuka of Amanta village was arrested on Thursday, February 23, in a forest situated at Abiriba, for the murder of one Anya Okum, 56, of same address whom he recently had a misunderstanding over a parcel of land. The suspect had on Wednesday, February 22, used a cutlass in killing the deceased. He was arrested with his travelling bag in a bid to flee the town. The deceased body has been deposited in the Morgue for preservation and autopsy while investigation continues. Read the rest of the Press Release below:
Speaking to newsmen, the Commissioner disclosed that a notorious armed robber/kidnapper identified as one Tochukwu Ugwunsi aka 'Cobra No Dey Sleep' who has been on the Police Wanted list was arrested following the joint efforts of the Police, Vigilante men and community.
The suspect was arrested in the course robbing people of Ogechi Community while two of the gang members identified as Chidera and Emeka escaped. Man-hunt of the fleeing suspects is intensified.
Speaking to newsmen, the Commissioner disclosed that a notorious armed robber/kidnapper identified as one Tochukwu Ugwunsi aka 'Cobra No Dey Sleep' who has been on the Police Wanted list was arrested following the joint efforts of the Police, Vigilante men and community.
The suspect was arrested in the course robbing people of Ogechi Community while two of the gang members identified as Chidera and Emeka escaped. Man-hunt of the fleeing suspects is intensified.
RECOVERY OF FIRE ARM/ARREST OF SUSPECT:
ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS:
On 10/02/2017 at about 2030hrs, following reports received from the duo of Onyebuchi John ‘m’ and Joy Igwe ‘f’ both of 35 Ibenekwu street and 64 Emonye Street all in Aba respectively, that they were attacked in their residence by a gang of three (3) armed men and the hoodlums made away with their GSM Phones and other valuables after shooting them on the legs. The prompt response of Ndiegoro Police Officers to the scene led to the arrest of one of the hoodlums Uche Echela ‘m’ with a bullet wound. His arrest led to the subsequent arrest of Chinedu Nwachukwu ‘m’ (gang member) Michael Ukpai ‘m’ (Criminal receiver) and Ngozi Emmanuel ‘f’ (Armourer). A suspected stolen Blackberry phone was recovered from Michael Ukpai, while seven sim cards of different networks, as well as one Tecno phone were recovered from Chinedu Nwachukwu. The principal suspect Uche Echela who was arrested with a bullet wound shot by one of his gang member simply identified as Emeka gave up the ghost while under-going treatment. Efforts are geared toward the arrest of other members of the gang and recovery of their weapon.
RECOVERY OF SUSPECTED STOLEN IRON RODS/ARREST OF SUSPECTS:
On 11/02/2017 at about 2130hrs, Policemen of 55PMF Aba while on intensive stop and search at Osisioma nipping point, intercepted a Mercedes Benz truck with reg. No. XS 44 EKY red in colour, conveying iron rods which the occupants were not able to give account of. The driver and occupants on sighting the Police took to their heels abandoning the truck and its contents. However, two of the suspects Uche Omenihe and Amos Chinedu have been arrested, vehicle and contents recovered, while investigation is in progress.
4. ARREST OF A SYNDICATE THAT SPECIALIZES IN REMOVING VEHICLES FROM WHERE PARKED:
On 12/02/2017 at 1545hrs, the patrol team from CPS Aba, while on patrol sighted one Ugochukwu Ude ‘m’ of No. 21 Emegharaibe area, Port-Harcourt road, Aba standing by the side of a M/Benz 190 saloon car with registration number AG 509 KPR, along cemetery road Aba in a suspicious manner. The suspect bolted away upon sighting the patrol team and he was eventually arrested by the patrol team following a hot chase by the latter. His arrest led to that of Chukwuma Ononogbo and to the recovery of the three (3) exhibit vehicles. Investigation revealed that the M/Benz V/Boot with reg. no. AA 588 ENU belonged to one Tobias Ogoke ‘m’ of 170 Faulks road Aba and was removed during Church Service at Assemblies of God Church premises Abayi in Aba. Investigation is on-going to apprehend other members of the syndicate with a view to recovering more vehicles.
RECOVERY OF SNATCHED VEHICLE:
On 13/02/2017 at about 2100hrs, following a report that one Mercedes Benz 190 with Reg. No. AQ 131 ABA, dark blue in colour was snatched from the owner, one Daniel Ugwa in front of City Global Hotel, Okigwe road Aba. Patrol team personnel of CPS Aba swooped into action leading to the abandoning of the vehicle by the hoodlums. The Vehicle was recovered and efforts intensified toward the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums.
ARREST OF A NOTORIOUS FRAUDSTER:
On 13/02/2017 at about 1300hrs, following a report from one Oka Monday ‘m’ of Amachara Umuopara, Umuahia, that while he was making a transaction via First Bank ATM Umuahia, one man later identified as Eze Udo volunteered to assist him in the transaction due to network failure w
hich he obliged. That to his dismay the said Eze Udo absconded with his ATM Card and went to another bank to withdraw the sum of One Million Forty-Nine Thousand Five Hundred and Forty Five Naira from his First Bank account No. 3107479313. The suspect Eze Udo was arrested and during a search in his house, 13 different ATM Cards belonging to different victims were recovered. He has confessed to the crime and is assisting the investigation.
On 13/02/2017 at about 1300hrs, following a report from one Oka Monday ‘m’ of Amachara Umuopara, Umuahia, that while he was making a transaction via First Bank ATM Umuahia, one man later identified as Eze Udo volunteered to assist him in the transaction due to network failure w
hich he obliged. That to his dismay the said Eze Udo absconded with his ATM Card and went to another bank to withdraw the sum of One Million Forty-Nine Thousand Five Hundred and Forty Five Naira from his First Bank account No. 3107479313. The suspect Eze Udo was arrested and during a search in his house, 13 different ATM Cards belonging to different victims were recovered. He has confessed to the crime and is assisting the investigation.
On 19/02/2017 at about 0400hrs, following a distress call from residents of Ogechi Zone by Umuosi Street in Aba, that some armed robbers were operating in the Area, Policemen of Anti-Robbery Squad of Ndiegoro Division swung into action and arrested one Tochukwu Ukonu ‘m’ of 115 Ohanku road Aba, dressed in Army Uniform. His arrest led to the arrest of one Ifeanyi Nwokorie ‘m’ of No. 10 Enugu Street Aba. The two (2) arrested suspects and three others now at large have been fingered in the robbery and killing of one Chinonso Nwagbara at Obohia by Ibadan Street Aba, on 19/12/2016 wearing Military Uniform. Intensified man-hunt for those at large is on course with a view to recovering their weapons as well as ensuring their prosecution.
RECOVERY OF STOLEN VEHICLE:
The intelligence led policing and coordinated operation strategies employed by the Command paid off on 19/02/2017 when the men of CPS Aba, busted another syndicate who specializes in snatching vehicles from neighboring states and bring same into Aba for disposal. In course of which one black Toyota Camry with reg. no. AH 981 BB, belonging to one Chief Christopher A. Omonibo of Otuasega town in Ogbia LGA. in Bayelsa State with some of its essential parts tampered with and changed, was recovered.
RECOVERY OF STOLEN VEHICLE:
On 20/02/2017 at about 2300hrs, one Volks Wagen Passat Wagon with Reg. No. XM 940 NKE reportedly snatched from the owner, one Chima Ihedizie ‘m’ on 19/02/2017 along Market road by East in Aba was recovered by the eagle eyed Policemen of CPS Aba, while on Patrol. Efforts are geared toward the arrest of the suspect(s).
RECOVERY OF TOYOTA RAV 4 JEEP:
On 20/02/2017, Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau of the Command, recovered a black Toyota Rav 4 Jeep with Reg. No. SMK 876 EA which was robbed from the owner one Igwe Eugene along Market road, Aba, on 20/03/2016. The Bureau on receipt of the report of the incident since 20/03/2016, deployed her technical apparatus in search of the said vehicle. The Bureau’s strategy paid off when on 18/02/2017, the vehicle was traced to one Gilbert Ogor ‘m’ of Ekutukutu School road, Yenagua, Bayelsa State who claimed he bought the vehicle in April 2016 from one Aloysius ‘m’ of the same Yenagua, Bayelsa State. Meanwhile, efforts are being intensified to arrest the said Aloysius who is suspected to be a member of the syndicate that robbed the vehicle.
FOILED BANK ROBBERY:On 21/02/2017 at about 2015hrs, responding to alert from Diamond Bank Asa Road Aba, of a robbery attempt on one of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM), the Policemen of Central Police Station Aba and Ndiegoro swiftly raced to the scene where they engaged the hoodlums in a shoot-out. The hoodlums fled the scene and abandoned a BMW X5 Jeep with Reg. No. KUJ 657 EL earlier reportedly snatched from its owner along Judge’s Road, Aba. Several shots were fired at the ATM by the hoodlums but n
othing was removed. Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the culprits.
RECOVERY OF A STOLEN VEHICLE:The men of 55PMF Aba, on intensive stop and search operation at Tonimas nipping point Aba, intercepted an ash coloured Toyota Camry car with reg. no. EFR 884 AE, with three unidentified occupants. One of the occupants upon sighting the Police took to his heels while the other two were arrested. In the course of investigation by our detectives at Abayi Division, the suspects confessed to the crime, which further led to contacting the owner. The owner one Evang. Tom Erhiawarie Oborevwori residing in Rivers State later disclosed that the vehicle was snatched from him in Rivers State. Investigation is still in progress.
ARREST OF ARMED ROBBRY SUSPECTS:
On 10/02/2017 at about 1935hrs, one Ukeje ‘f’ of no. 3 Akwanu Street off Ibere road Aba, reported that the duo of Chibuike Uzodinma ‘m’ and Odinaka Nnamani (aka 200) all of Aba South LGA surrendered them with a gun like object, beat up one Elizabeth Ogbonna and made away with her Horizon Black Berry Phone value yet unknown. The suspects on the same date at about 2020hrs along Port-Harcourt road Aba, robbed one Ogechi Uzodinma of her Samsung K4 phone valued #60,000.00 HTC phone valued #40,000.00 and other valuables. The two suspects who were arrested with the complainants’ phones have confessed to the crime. Effort to arrest other members of the gang is intensified.
ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY/BURGLARY SUSPECT:
On 17/02/2017 at about 1200hrs, Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested one Uche Udoma ‘m’ of Ndi-Uduma Nwoke in Ohafia LGA in Abia State, who broke into the house of Dr. Mrs Chioma Okoli at Amakama Housing Estate Umuahia. This was in response to a distress call raised by the complainant. One Plasma TV and other house hold effects were recovered from the suspect. Investigation is still in progress.
All the suspects will be charged to court accordingly.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment