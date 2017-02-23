Photos: Peddlers are using Quran to smuggle drugs

Saudi authorities are now vigilant to eradicate drug peddling as smugglers around the world are adopting new innovative methods to carry drugs into the country.
According to Al Arabiya, the peddlers now smuggle drugs using the Quran. Pictures shared by the website also show drugs hidden in a Quran.
Drug peddlers are also using condoms for smuggling. Despite the huge risk of package splitting, smugglers do not hesitate to swallow bundles of drugs wrapped in condoms.
According to Al Arabiya, the peddlers now smuggle drugs using the Quran. Pictures shared by the website also show drugs hidden in a Quran.
Drug peddlers are also using condoms for smuggling. Despite the huge risk of package splitting, smugglers do not hesitate to swallow bundles of drugs wrapped in condoms.
They previously used sheep's intestines, tangerines, tomatoes, peanut kernels, auto parts, gas cylinders, lamps and books for smuggling. One of the most common substance smuggled includes Captagon tablets. The drug acts as a mental and physical stimulant and is known to be used by Daesh to keep them awake during gun fights.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment